In Kharkiv region, an explosion rocked a local gas processing station, killing two people and injuring nine at the site.

That's according to the press service of the National Police Department in Kharkiv region.

The explosion did not lead to fire at the site, the report reads.

The Derhachiv Police Station has deployed a CSI team to the blast side.

The circumstances of the incident are being clarified.

