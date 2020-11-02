The area around the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant is closing down for tours due to the COVID-19 considerations.
That's according to the NPP website.
"The ChNPP administration has made a decision to transfer personnel to a special operating mode from November 2 to November 15," the statement says.
Only the operating staff will remain at workplaces to ensure the nuclear and radiation safety of the facility, as well as the guards and maintenance personnel.
The ban on tours across the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone will remain in force at least until November 30, the report reads.
International business trips of NPP staff and technical visits of foreign specialists to the Chornobyl site have also been suspended.
