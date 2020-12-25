The president says it is "extremely important to try to let the negative emotions go this year and enter 2021 with a pure heart."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has greeted citizens who celebrate Christmas according to the Western rite.

The greetings were posted on the president's social media accounts.

Zelensky says that many Ukrainians are not in festive mood this outgoing year, as 2020 was a challenging year with a shocking pandemic, quarantines, new economies, and significantly limited channels of communication.

"Still, it is extremely important to try to let the negative emotions go this year and enter 2021 with a pure heart," he said.

Separately, the president mentioned the Ukrainian military and healthcare workers who are on the front line – the Armed Forces have been defending the nation in Donbas and doctors have been fighting against the coronavirus.

"Ukraine will always be grateful to each of its defenders. I wish everyone truly good holidays, family comfort and new hopes. Take care of your loved ones, yourself, and Ukraine. Merry Christmas!" he said.

Christmas on December 25

Christians of Western Rite Orthodoxy celebrate Christmas on December 25 according to the Gregorian calendar, while Eastern Christians continue celebrating Christmas according to the Julian calendar 13 days later, on January 6.

December 25 became a public holiday in Ukraine not long ago. This year, Ukrainians have three days off, from December 25 to December 27, to celebrate Christmas according to the Gregorian calendar.

Author: UNIAN