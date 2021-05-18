All of them worked on a Russian propaganda film about Crimea, seized by Russia from Ukraine in March 2014.

Ukraine's Ministry of Culture and Information Policy has added six more Russian actors and other workers of the film industry to the list of persons threatening the national security of Ukraine.

This is announced on the Ministry's website.

Read alsoRegulator slaps fine on Nash TV channel for inviting "LPR" terrorist" to panel show

These are Alexander Zachinyaev (starring), Valeriy Karpov (starring), Ivan Solovyov (scriptwriter), Vera Sokolova (director), Leonid Rudkevich (cameraman), and Yevgeny Shiryaev (composer).

As the Ukrainian media outlet Media Detector reported, all the six were involved in the production of a propaganda film 'Checkpoint. Officer's Story' (2021). It tells a story about Crimea, seized by Russia from Ukraine in March 2014; the main characters are two soldiers who were captured by the SBU Security Service of Ukraine.

Other related news reports

Translation: Akulenko Olena