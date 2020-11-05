This refers to limitations to be imposed on food courts, children's rooms, and entertainment zones in shopping malls and entertainment centers.

Ukraine's Deputy Health Minister, Chief Medical Officer Viktor Liashko says the ministry has proposed that the government introduce additional COVID-19 quarantine-related curbs across the country.

He made this comment during a briefing on November 5, as reported by an UNIAN correspondent.

"The health care system is not unlimited; today it saves everyone who needs medical care. But we need assistance from Ukrainian citizens and various businesses. Today, we, as the Health Ministry, propose that the government establish additional quarantine-related restrictions on Ukrainian territory," he said.

According to Liashko, this refers to limitations to be imposed on food courts, children's rooms, and entertainment zones in shopping malls and entertainment centers. "We want that only shops function in shopping and entertainment centers so that people could buy the necessary things, so that it couldn't affect the country's economy," he added.

The ministry will ask the government to ban all mass cultural events, limit the activities of gyms, fitness centers, swimming pools, as well as operations of businesses that failed to comply with sanitary norms prescribed by the Cabinet. "This will allow regulatory authorities to apply administrative measures and punish those who violate anti-epidemic norms, while those who adhere to these norms will be able to work under existing quarantine curbs," he added.

Quarantine in Ukraine: Latest developments

Certain media earlier reported that COVID-19 curbs might be stepped up as early as from Monday, November 9.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says the Cabinet currently has no plans to introduce a lockdown across the country over COVID-19.

Chief Medical Officer Viktor Liashko says if the capital city of Kyiv is included in the red quarantine zone, municipal transportation services may be limited along with a simultaneous ban on transport operations between regions or their particular districts.

Author: UNIAN