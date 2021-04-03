In total, the drills will involve over 1,000 military personnel.

Military from at least five NATO member states will take part in the Ukrainian-British exercises Cossack Mace 2021.

The relevant statement was posted on Facebook by the public relations service of the Operational Command East with the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on April 3.

Read alsoUkraine developing various scenarios to respond to Russia's destabilization attempts – NSDCIn particular, the main conference on planning of the Ukrainian-British command and staff exercises with involvement of troops from the Cossack Mace 2021 drills, which will take place in several months, was held in Ukraine's Mykolaiv region.

Head of the Command of the Ukrainian Ground Forces' Multinational Exercises Department, Colonel Vitaliy Nehodenko, who chaired the conference, said that during the planning, all main tasks were successfully completed.

In particular, on-the-ground reconnaissance was carried out, while scenarios of the exercises and mechanisms of interaction between headquarters and units of the AFU and those of the member states were worked out in detail.

In total, the drills will involve more than 1,000 military personnel from at least five NATO member states, as well as participants in the Partnership for Peace program.

The operational and strategic background of the drills takes into account the probabilistic nature of the development of the military and political situation around Ukraine. According to the scenario, the multinational brigade's headquarters and units are involved in repelling a large-scale offensive by the armed forces of the conditional aggressor state.

In particular, defense actions will be worked out, followed by an offensive to restore the borders and territorial integrity of the country that has been attacked by a hostile neighboring state.

The drills' another important task is to further improve the capabilities of the joint training center for military forces to ensure large-scale international exercises, which are the main and effective tool for further strengthening the AFU-NATO compatibility.

Background

On February 8, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky approved a plan to admit foreign troops into Ukraine in 2021 to take part in international military drills.

In 2021, Ukraine will host the Ukrainian-U.S exercises Rapid Trident 2021 and Sea Breeze 2021, the Ukrainian-British drills Cossack Mace 2021 and Warrior Watcher 2021, the Ukrainian-Romanian exercises Riverine 2021, and the Ukrainian-Polish drills Three Swords 2021 and Silver Sabre 2021.

