"A total of 70% of those surveyed consider the coronavirus a real threat for themselves and their families. Some 35% constantly wear face masks, 63% wear them only in crowded places (transport, shops, markets, etc.). Only 2% neglect face masks," according to a survey conducted by the Rating Sociological Group.

It is noted 50% of respondents, assessing the coronavirus crisis, are more afraid of its economic consequences, while 34% fear the disease itself more than financial difficulties. The latter are more among senior citizens, women, and rural residents.

Also, about 40% of the respondents believe that success in the fight against the coronavirus depends to a large extent on the president and the Health Ministry, 32% believe it depends on Health Minister Maksym Stepanov, 17-18% pin their hopes on the parliament and government, and 13% on the prime minister.

In addition, 79% of the pollees back the idea of mass testing and the mandatory isolation of confirmed patients as a means of countering the coronavirus. The opposite opinion has been expressed by 17% of the respondents. In turn, 73% believe such measures are effective, while 19% disagree.

The main sources from which the respondents get information about the coronavirus include national television (especially among elderly people) and websites (young people) – 56% of all respondents each. Another 25% get information from Facebook or relatives and friends, 10-11% each from YouTube, Instagram, radio, 8-9% each from the press and Viber and Telegram channels (Coronavirus-info), and 6% from the Health Ministry's official website.

The poll was conducted November 27 through December 1 via face-to-face interviews among people aged 18 and older. Some 1,200 adult respondents were polled in all regions of Ukraine except Crimea and other Russia-occupied parts of Ukraine, namely certain districts in Donetsk and Luhansk regions. The margin of error is no more than 2.8%.

Ukraine said 15,131 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of December 4, 2020.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 787,891.

