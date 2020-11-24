The total number of confirmed cases has reached 647,976.

Ukraine said 12,287 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of November 24, 2020.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 647,976 as of November 24, 2020, according to the interactive map compiled by the National Security and Defense Council.

As many as 299,358 patients, including 8,298 in the past day, have recovered.

The death toll has hit 11,263 with 188 fatalities recorded in the past day.

Read alsoInterior Ministry explains how to avoid fines for not wearing masksThe government reported 337,355 active cases as of November 24. In total, there have been 731,027 reports on suspected COVID-19 since the beginning of 2020.

"In the past day, 12,287 people tested positive for the coronavirus, including 533 children and 570 healthcare workers. Some 1,403 new patients were hospitalized," Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov wrote on Facebook on November 24.

In total, 61,567 tests were conducted in the country in the past day. In particular, there were 35,425 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests run, as well as 26,142 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered in the city of Kyiv (1,422), Kyiv region (1,089), Dnipropetrovsk region (952), Odesa region (865), and Zaporizhia region (800).

Author: UNIAN