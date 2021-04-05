Some 1,258 people received their first shot of the vaccine in the past day.

Since the launch of a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Ukraine, 291,824 people have received their first shot of the Covishield vaccine.

Of them, two have already had their second shot, which made them fully vaccinated against the disease, according to the Health Ministry's press service.

On Sunday, April 4, some 1,258 people received their first shot of the vaccine. Kharkiv region reported the highest number of new vaccinations (250), another 130 were reported by the city of Kyiv.

Read alsoAdditional doses of Pfizer vaccine to be allocated for UkraineMeanwhile, no vaccination was administered in Kyiv, Kherson and Odesa regions on that day.

Vaccination in Ukraine

On February 24, 2021, Ukraine launched a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign. Doctors who treat COVID-19 patients, ambulance teams, laboratory personal involved in COVID-19 testing, residents and staff of nursing homes, as well as military personnel in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone in Donbas are to be vaccinated at the first stage.

Today, the vaccination campaign is underway in Ukraine with Covishield (AstraZeneca), a recombinant vector vaccine produced under license at Serum Institute of India.

Ukraine said 10,179 new active COVID-19 cases were confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of April 5, 2021. The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered in Kharkiv, Lviv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

On April 4, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree to vaccinate the majority of the adult population by the end of the year.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila