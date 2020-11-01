The total death toll was 7,306.

As many as 7,959 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Ukraine in the past day as of November 1, brining the total number of cases to 395,440.

The total death toll was 7,306 people, including 110 in the past day, according to the interactive map of the National Security and Defense Council.

Read alsoHospital load for COVID-19 patients approaching 70% across Ukraine

Meanwhile, 161,441 coronavirus patients (+2,513 per day) have already recovered. The number of suspected cases is 469,871 people.

Most of COVID-19 cases were detected in in the city of Kyiv, as well as in Kharkiv, Lviv, Odesa, and Chernivtsi regions.

Global coronavirus statistics as of Nov 1

As of the morning of November 1, more than 46 million cases of coronavirus infection were confirmed worldwide, 475,000 new cases were reported in the past day alone, according to the Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases dashboard by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The total global death toll was 1.195 million. Some 30.8 million coronavirus patients have already recovered.

Most of COVID-19 coronavirus were recorded in the United States (9,126,361), India (8,184,082), Brazil (5,535,605), Russia (1,606,267), and France (1,412,709).

Ukraine ranks 21st between Bangladesh and the Philippines in terms of the incidence of the coronavirus cases.

Author: UNIAN