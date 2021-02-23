The highest rates of the virus spread are projected in Vinnytsia, Chernivtsi, and Ivano-Frankivsk regions.

Scientists with the National Academy of Sciences (NAS) of Ukraine say the COVID-19 situation may deteriorate in Ukraine in early March, with the number of new daily cases possibly growing to 6,820 on average.

That's according to the NAS forecast published on the agency's website on February 22.

"According to estimates, the average number of new cases will be 6,275 (Prophet) and 5,612 (SEIR-U) during the week, February 23 through March 1, 2021," the report said.

Also, the average number of new cases on March 2-8 may reach 6,820, experts say.

Reporting by UNIAN