Another batch of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Ukraine

Another batch with over 66,000 Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines, Comirnaty, has arrived in Ukraine. The vaccine is procured with budget funds through the Crown Agents international agency, Ukraine's Health Ministry said. The vaccines from this batch will be used for people from the first-third stages of vaccination. Read also Ukraine gets new batch of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines Vaccine against COVID-19 in Ukraine The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, Comirnaty, was approved by the World Health Organization for emergency use. The vaccine is administered intramuscularly. People should get two shots of the vaccine with an interval of three weeks to be fully vaccinated.

The vaccination campaign in Ukraine was launched on February 24, 2021.

The government is administering the following vaccines: the Covishield vaccine (AstraZeneca), produced under license in India by Serum Institute; CoronaVac, developed by the Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac Biotech; Pfizer-BioNTech's Comirnaty vaccine; the AstraZeneca-SKBio vaccine produced in South Korea, and the Janssen vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson. Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila

