He took part in the October 25 local elections and has reportedly won the mayor's seat, according to preliminary results.

Oleh Bondarenko, the mayor of Novhorod-Siverskyi, a historic city in Chernihiv region, has died of COVID-19 at 47.

This was announced by Member of Parliament from the Servant of the People parliamentary faction Maksym Zuyev on Facebook on October 29.

"Oleh Bondarenko, the mayor of Novhorod-Siverskyi, has passed away. COVID. Sincere condolences to the family and friends," Zuyev said.

Bondarenko, according to preliminary reports, has won the October 25 mayoral elections.

From March 2014 to November 13, 2015, Bondarenko worked as head of Novhorod-Siverskyi District Council. Bondarenko had been mayor of Novhorod-Siverskyi since November 18, 2015.

Earlier, there were reports about the death of Anatoliy Fedorchuk, the mayor of Boryspil, Kyiv region.

Boryspil mayor's death: Known facts

According to local media reports, Fedorchuk contracted the coronavirus about three weeks ago. Doctors assessed Fedorchuk's condition as moderate. His death was confirmed on October 28.

During the recent local elections in Ukraine, Fedorchuk was running as a nominee of the Nash Kray (Our Land) Party. According to preliminary results of the counting of votes, he won the local elections on October 25 by a significant margin.

