An earlier restriction obliged catering establishments to close doors at 1:00 on the holiday night.

The Cabinet of Ministers has allowed restaurants and cafes to remain open until 7:00 on New Year's night – from December 31 to January 1.

That's according to Government Decree No. 1301 of December 23.

Prior to the latest announcement, chief of the Food and Consumer Service's Kyiv branch Oleh Ruban claimed extended working hours in cafes and restaurants on a holiday night would not lead to a spike in COVID-19 incidence.

Read alsoUkraine in world's TOP 20 countries with largest number of COVID-19 casesMeanwhile, a number of European countries have introduced tough lockdown measures covering the holiday period, including Italy, Germany, and the Netherlands.

Quarantine in Ukraine: Latest

From December 19, new quarantine restrictions apply throughout Ukraine.

The newly adopted bans apply to:

Events in educational facilities (performances, celebrations, concerts) with participating children from more than one group/class and audience;

Festivities, banquets, workshops, public events in entertainment and catering establishments;

Museums, exhibitions, galleries, etc., if there is more than one visitor per 10 square meters;

Catering establishments – from 23:00 to 7:00 (except for delivery and take-out). Settlement transactions shall be terminated at 22:00. On New Year's night restaurants and cafes will be allowed to remain open until 01:00; and

Religious events in indoor settings with more than one person per 5 square meters; and in outdoor settings if the 1.5-meter social distancing rule is not observed.

The government is set to introduce a tougher lockdown across Ukraine from January 8 to January 24, 2021.

Author: UNIAN