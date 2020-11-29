The probability of a complete lockdown is 90%.

Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers is considering the possibility of introducing a flexible variation of the lockdown, which will take into account the epidemic situation in each separate region.

Head of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction David Arakhamia announced this option on TV Channel Ukraina 24.

"The probability of a complete lockdown is 90%. There are chances that we will be lucky, but so far it looks like the probability is very high. Now the question is how to enter it correctly and in what format. The government announces some kind of intelligent lockdown. That is, not the complete lockdown, which was this spring, and it [will be] adjusted to the realities of each region, including public transport and so on," Arakhamia said.

The parliamentarian also assessed the possibility of halting public transport services during the quarantine. He does not rule out that the lockdown may might be introduced for the entire period of New Year's holidays.

"If we had imposed the lockdown, let's say tomorrow, but all enterprises would be working and we would have to halt public transport, e.g. Kyiv's subway, during that lockdown, we would have faced huge difficulties in transportation of people to work. If this happens, for example, on December 27, then in general, this [transportation] problem will be removed as such. From the point of view of the consequences and inconveniences for people, of course, this will spoil the New Year holidays, but it will not hit the economy so hard," he added.

Quarantine in Ukraine: Update as of Nov 29

On November 11, the Ukrainian government decided to introduce the so-called weekend quarantine from November 14.

On November 19, following a meeting with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Ivano-Frankivsk Mayor Ruslan Martsinkiv said that tough quarantine-related restrictions could be introduced in Ukraine in December. In particular, such periods as December 10-15 or December 20-25 are being considered as possible dates for the lockdown, which may last several weeks.

On November 25, the Cabinet admitted a complete quarantine might be introduced for the New Year holidays.

Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said that if a full lockdown was introduced in Ukraine, the public would be informed about it 7-10 days in advance.

