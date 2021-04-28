The local authorities are allowed to step up the measures if necessary.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says the Cabinet of Ministers, Ukraine's government, will not toughen the coronavirus-related quarantine for Orthodox Easter and May holidays.

"The government will not tighten the quarantine for Orthodox Easter and May holidays. But we will strengthen control measures for compliance with the already established curbs. First of all, it is about social distancing and wearing face masks," he wrote on Telegram on April 28.

Shmyhal reiterated three regions had already left the red quarantine zone, namely Chernivtsi, Lviv and Odesa. Another several regions could ease the curbs in the coming weeks, or even days.

The local authorities are allowed to step up the measures if necessary, he said.

Orthodox Easter amid COVID-19 quarantine

This year, Ukraine marks Orthodox Easter on May 2.

Stepanov expects a surge in new COVID-19 cases after the Easter holidays and advises citizens against going to the church where priests are to bless Easter eggs and paskas (traditional sugar-topped Easter cakes).

Metropolitan of Kyiv and All Ukraine, Primate of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU) Epifaniy (Epiphanius) backed Stepanov's statement. He said it would be better for at-risk church members to watch the church service online.

The churches will be open for Orthodox Easter, but everything will be done to safeguard their members during the COVID-19 epidemic. In particular, paskas will be blessed at bakeries before they go on sale.

