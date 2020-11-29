MP Dubinsky: Cabinet to re-impose full lockdown in Ukraine from Dec 24

On November 25, the Cabinet admitted a complete quarantine might be introduced for the New Year holidays.

The Cabinet of Ministers intends to re-impose a full lockdown in Ukraine from December 24 to January 15. This was announced by Member of Parliament Oleksandr Dubinsky on Telegram on November 29. Read alsoUkraine's government mulling over flexible lockdown during New Year's holidays "The Cabinet plans to introduce a full lockdown from December 24 to January 15," he said. Quarantine in Ukraine: Update as of Nov 29 On November 11, the Ukrainian government decided to introduce the so-called weekend quarantine from November 14.

On November 19, following a meeting with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Ivano-Frankivsk Mayor Ruslan Martsinkiv said that tough quarantine-related restrictions could be introduced in Ukraine in December. In particular, such periods as December 10-15 or December 20-25 are being considered as possible dates for the lockdown, which may last several weeks.

On November 25, the Cabinet admitted a complete quarantine might be introduced for the New Year holidays.

Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said that if a full lockdown was introduced in Ukraine, the public would be informed about it 7-10 days in advance. Author: UNIAN

If you see a spelling error on our site, select it and press Ctrl+Enter