The vaccination of the population will begin in Ukraine by the spring.

Ukraine's Chief Medical Officer Viktor Liashko forecasts the spread of COVID-19 in the country may slow in May 2021, which will be followed by the easing of epidemic-related curbs.

He announced this in an interview for the TV news service TSN.ua.

This should be facilitated, first of all, by the vaccination of the population, as well as seasonality of the disease.

Liashko predicts the coronavirus will become less active in the spring, since it is most likely to become a seasonal disease.

"I think that tentatively as early as in May 2021 we could have such an adaptive quarantine that could allow us to breathe more easily. But the seasonality of the virus will also contribute to this – I think we'll see clear seasonality and in the spring and summer period, the coronavirus will reduce its activity along with a slowdown in its spread," he said.

In addition, the vaccination of the population will begin in Ukraine by the spring, and people will gradually build immunity to the disease.

"Plus, a vaccine will become available, and every day, every month, more and more people will get vaccinated against the coronavirus and become immune, which will gradually turn into herd immunity. And we will forget about this terrible disease," he added.

Quarantine in Ukraine

On December 9, the Cabinet of Ministers decided to introduce tougher quarantine-related curbs in Ukraine from January 8 to January 24, 2021.

Also, the Cabinet of Ministers extended the quarantine restrictions of the so-called orange zone, which are currently in effect, until February 28, 2021.

In addition, the government allowed cafés, bars, and restaurants to extend work until 01:00 on New Year's night (they work until 23:00 on other days amid the quarantine).

