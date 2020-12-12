Ukraine is working on the import of the necessary refrigeration equipment "in the shortest possible time."

Ukraine's Deputy Health Minister, Chief Medical Officer Viktor Liashko has said COVAX [the COVID-19 Vaccine Global Access Facility] officially approved over 8 million doses of free COVID-19 vaccine for Ukraine.

"Now, in addition to the scheduled procurement of vaccines for budgetary funds, Ukraine will definitely get over 8 million doses of the vaccine for free. Syringes for injections are also available," he wrote on Facebook.

Read alsoAnyone with flu symptoms to be tested for COVID-19 – health ministerLiashko said Ukraine was working on the import of the necessary refrigeration equipment "in the shortest possible time."

The Ukrvaktsyna state enterprise, as well as private companies will be involved in the logistics process to provide access to ultra-cold storage equipment: with a temperature regime of -60°C /-80°C.

Coronavirus vaccines

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on November 10 had a phone call with Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel, asking the German leader to assist in supplying a U.S.-German-developed COVID-19 vaccine to Ukraine.

On November 16, Moderna, Inc. said its experimental vaccine was 94.5% effective in preventing COVID-19 based on interim data from a late-stage trial.

On November 18, the COVID-19 Vaccine Global Access Facility (COVAX) confirmed the reports on plans to provide Ukraine with a free vaccine against the coronavirus disease. In particular, about 4 million Ukrainian nationals will be able to get vaccinated in the first half of 2021. Later it became known that proper vaccination includes two shots at a price of US$7 each.

On December 4, the Verkhovna Rada allowed a fast-track procedure for the approval of clinical trials and state registration for vaccines or other immunobiological medications to be used to prevent the coronavirus.

Author: UNIAN