Refat Chubarov / Photo from UNIAN
Chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People Refat Chubarov has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.
He announced this on Facebook on November 23.
"Against my will, I have become a member of the COVID-19 club. Now the task is, with the help of the Almighty, to leave this club without losses. Take care of yourself!" Chubarov said.
Coronavirus in Ukraine's parliament
- On November 11, Parliament Speaker Dmytro Razumkov said that he had contracted COVID-19. He is in self-isolation now and works remotely.
- On November 12, his first deputy, Ruslan Stefanchuk, said that he had also tested positive for the coronavirus.
- The Verkhovna Rada canceled the plenary sessions from November 18 to November 20, as many lawmakers and parliament workers had fallen ill.
- Lawmakers are now working in counties with voters, and the plenary week is set to begin on Tuesday, December 1.