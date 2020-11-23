The Verkhovna Rada canceled the plenary sessions from November 18 to November 20, as many lawmakers and parliament workers had fallen ill.

Chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People Refat Chubarov has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

He announced this on Facebook on November 23.

"Against my will, I have become a member of the COVID-19 club. Now the task is, with the help of the Almighty, to leave this club without losses. Take care of yourself!" Chubarov said.

Coronavirus in Ukraine's parliament

On November 11, Parliament Speaker Dmytro Razumkov said that he had contracted COVID-19. He is in self-isolation now and works remotely.

On November 12, his first deputy, Ruslan Stefanchuk, said that he had also tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Verkhovna Rada canceled the plenary sessions from November 18 to November 20, as many lawmakers and parliament workers had fallen ill.

Lawmakers are now working in counties with voters, and the plenary week is set to begin on Tuesday, December 1.

