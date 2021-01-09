Mass entertainment events are banned.

Ukrainian Minister of Culture and Information Policy Oleksandr Tkachenko says historical and cultural reserves, religious institutions and hotels are allowed to work during the toughened quarantine, which is scheduled for January 8 to January 24, inclusive.

He wrote about this on Telegram.

Read alsoUkraine sees drop in number of new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

"The work of historical and cultural reserves is permitted," the minister said and recommended that people use the opportunity and visit them.

Also, he added, the work of religious institutions, rehearsals of theatrical performances, concert programs and other events are allowed, but without attracting spectators (subject to quarantine restrictions during rehearsals). The production of audiovisual works, that is, films, clips, etc., is also permitted but it is subject to quarantine restrictions at the site.

Hotels can also work, but their catering establishments and other places where food is served can work from 6 to 11 in the morning, while customers could be served in a hotel room around the clock.

Businesses involved in providing ski leisure services are also allowed to work but no food and alcoholic beverages should be served.

At the same time, it is forbidden to receive visitors to cultural institutions and cinemas, as well as holding mass cultural and entertainment events.

Other related news reports

Author: UNIAN