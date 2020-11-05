Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal forecasts that the daily number of COVID-19 cases in the country may grow to 20,000 people by the end of the year.
He announced his forecasts in a comment for journalists, according to an UNIAN correspondent.
"Unfortunately, our forecasts within the given scenario show a rather swift rise by the end of the year. We may see 15,000 a day by the end of the month – this is no longer a secret ... By the end of the year, this figure may grow as high as 20,000 people a day," Shmyhal said.
He assures that Ukraine's healthcare system is preparing for this.
- Ukraine said 9,850 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of November 5, 2020, marking yet another highest daily rise.
- PM Shmyhal previously stated that the Cabinet of Ministers does not yet plan to impose a lockdown throughout the country over to the rapid spread of the coronavirus.
- The Verkhovna Rada passed a bill in the first reading under which entrepreneurs will be fined for allowing people not wearing face masks to enter buildings and vehicles.