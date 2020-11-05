The government expects a swift rise in the incidence of the coronavirus.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal forecasts that the daily number of COVID-19 cases in the country may grow to 20,000 people by the end of the year.

He announced his forecasts in a comment for journalists, according to an UNIAN correspondent.

"Unfortunately, our forecasts within the given scenario show a rather swift rise by the end of the year. We may see 15,000 a day by the end of the month – this is no longer a secret ... By the end of the year, this figure may grow as high as 20,000 people a day," Shmyhal said.

He assures that Ukraine's healthcare system is preparing for this.

Ukraine said 9,850 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of November 5, 2020, marking yet another highest daily rise.

PM Shmyhal previously stated that the Cabinet of Ministers does not yet plan to impose a lockdown throughout the country over to the rapid spread of the coronavirus.

The Verkhovna Rada passed a bill in the first reading under which entrepreneurs will be fined for allowing people not wearing face masks to enter buildings and vehicles.

