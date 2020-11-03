In some Ukrainian regions, beds in hospitals are almost all unavailable.

A daily increase in new cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus infection in Ukraine may reach 15,000 by January 2021.

This was announced by immunologist Alla Volokha on the air of the Obozrevatel TV channel.

According to her estimates, Ukraine is now "not very close" to an increase in the incidence of COVID-19 at the level of 20,000 per day. "I still think we should not reach this figure. I think it will be handled earlier. Probably, we will not wait for the most critical scenario," she said.

Answering a question at what stage it is worth introducing strict quarantine rules or lockdown in the country, the doctor stressed that the main criterion in this matter is not the number of new cases but the availability of beds in hospitals.

"In some regions, they are already almost all unavailable, and then the question of deploying makeshift hospitals arises. If makeshift hospitals are deployed, then perhaps we should think about at least a partial lockdown," she added.

Coronavirus in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine said 8,899 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of November 3, 2020, marking yet another highest daily rise.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 411,093 as of November 3, 2020.

As many as 168,868 patients, including 5,100 in the past day, have recovered.

The death toll has hit 7,532 with 157 fatalities recorded in the past day.

Author: UNIAN