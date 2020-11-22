In total, 624,744 coronavirus cases have been detected in Ukraine since the onset of the pandemic.

As of the morning of November 22, Ukraine reported 12,079 new daily cases of COVID-19.

That's according to Health Minister Maksym Stepanov, who reported on Facebook that 1,134 patients were hospitalized and 138 died.

The minister said 489 children and 375 medics were infected in the past day.

At the same time, 4,604 patients recovered.

Throughout the entire period of the pandemic in Ukraine, 624,744 people have contracted the coronavirus. A total of 10,951 cases were fatal, along with 286,917 recoveries.

Over the past day, the largest number of confirmed cases was registered in the city of Kyiv (1,199), Dnipropetrovsk (1,017), Kyiv (962), Sumy (779) and Zaporizhia (765) regions.

COVID-19 daily high on November 21

As of the morning of November 21, Ukraine's health officials said 14,580 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the past 24 hours.

This was the absolute daily high since onset of the pandemic.

The report said 210 patients had died on that day.

