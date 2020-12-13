The largest number of new cases was confirmed in the city of Kyiv, as well as in Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, and Zaporizhia regions.

The overall death toll amid the COVID-19 epidemic in Ukraine has risen to 15,154, as 156 new deaths were reported in the past 24 hours as of December 13.

As many as 9,176 new cases were confirmed in the past day, according to Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov.

This brings the total number of cases to 894,215, he wrote on Facebook on December 13.

There are 313 healthcare workers among the new cases. In addition, 494 children tested positive for the coronavirus in the past day.

In the past 24 hours, 2,969 people were hospitalized and 7,563 patients recovered. The total number of recoveries since the start of the epidemic is 501,564.

As many as 41,489 coronavirus tests were conducted in the past day; of them, there were 33,593 PCR tests and 7,896 ELISA tests.

The largest number of new cases was confirmed in the city of Kyiv (1,125), as well as in Kyiv (740), Dnipropetrovsk (709), Odesa (628), and Zaporizhia (535) regions.

