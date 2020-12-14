Pushilin says the "Health Ministry" is working on this issue with Russia's counterparts.

The occupying administration of the so-called "Donetsk People's Republic" ("DPR") terrorist organization in Donbas says it wants to get the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus by the end of the year.

"Of course, we largely rely only on Russia, and the issue of countering coronavirus infection was no exception here either. Of course, we count on Sputnik V, our Health Ministry is working on these issues with Russia's Health Ministry," so-called "DPR leader" Denis Pushilin told Russia-24 TV channel, the Ukrainian-registered Novosti Donbassa media outlet reported.

Pushilin stressed he expects vaccine supplies by the end of the year.

Read also PM Shmyhal explains why Ukraine not to buy Russian vaccine against COVID-19 Russian vaccine against coronavirus: What is known

In August, Russia announced the registration of the "world's first" vaccine against COVID-19, it was allegedly tested by one of Putin's daughter.

Moscow has not provided the international scientific community with any data on vaccine trials that would confirm that it is safe and effective against COVID-19. The third stage of clinical trials of the vaccine has not been conducted prior to registration.

At the same time, an international team of researchers expressed concern about possible inaccuracies in the report on the Russian vaccine trials. Some graphs contain suspicious repetitions, and there is not enough data to verify the results.

However, Russians rated their controversial coronavirus vaccine as effective as 92%.

In early December, Putin announced plans to launch a large-scale campaign to vaccinate healthcare workers and teachers against the coronavirus.

Author: UNIAN