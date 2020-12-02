Galimsky warns the decline in the incidence of coronavirus cases is most likely temporary.

Epidemiologist, infectious disease specialist Oleksiy Galimsky says the ascertainment rate of COVID-19 cases worldwide and in Ukraine in particular will continue growing while the World Health Organization reports a decrease.

"Unfortunately, we and Europe will see seasonal activity, the growth will continue," he told Obozrevatel TV.

Read alsoCOVID-19: Over 13,100 new active cases reported as of Dec 2According to Galimsky, the decline in the incidence of COVID-19 cases is most likely temporary and may be associated with certain factors.

"There are many factors – changing seasons, etc. Unfortunately, I think it is early to rejoice at this decline now," the expert added.

