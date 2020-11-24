Ukrainians will be massively undergoing vaccination from mid-2021 to the end of the year, specialists say.

Experts are still arguing on when the first wave of COVID-19 actually ended in Ukraine and the second began, and whether the latter started at all.

Doctor of Medical Sciences Iryna Kolesnikova says vaccination against COVID-19 will show its effectiveness in April-June, as reported by the RBC Ukraine news agency.

"I think that vaccines will work, and the viral infection will go on decline starting 2022," Academician Serhiy Komisarenko said.

At the same time, other scholars don't rule out a more realistic scenario, namely if Ukraine receives the vaccine only in the third quarter of 2021.

The ascertainment rate of COVID-19 will start declining before July 2022, provided that vaccinations actually launch in Ukraine at least in the autumn of 2021.

Read alsoFull lockdown should be introduced on Christmas holidays, for three-four weeks – Yermak's advisor"If there is no vaccination, unfortunately, there will be no herd immunity, which many initially relied on. Research works show antibodies disappear after two-three months among those who have had COVID-19. Therefore, people can get reinfected many times," Epidemiologist Andriy Aleksandrin said.

