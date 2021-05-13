This is due to the streamlining of data collection and processing.

The National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine (NASU) has said official figures of COVID-19 confirmed cases and deaths in Ukraine may worsen next week.

"A slight increase in the number of new cases and deaths in official statistics may be expected within the next week. This is not due to a deterioration in epidemic dynamics, but to the stabilization of data collection and processing systems and a return to previous trends," the NASU said in a review of the epidemic situation in Ukraine from April 27 to May 12, 2021.

Read alsoCOVID-19 quarantine: All Ukrainian regions designated as yellow zoneAccording to statistics, the number of new cases, hospitalizations and deaths decreased in May. However, scientists explain this trend by a long period of weekends and holidays this month.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine said 6,813 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of May 13, 2021. In particular, 289 children and 160 healthcare workers tested positive for the coronavirus.

The total number of confirmed cases has reached 2,135,886.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila