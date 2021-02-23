A number of regions have been named, set to receive the jabs immediately.

The plane carrying 500,000 doses landed at Boryspil International Airport.

Ukraine has received the first batch of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccines manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, which supplies medicines to nearly 140 countries.

The batch of 500,000 doses has arrived at Boryspil International Airport on Tuesday, February 23.

Ukrainian Deputy Health Minister, Chief Medical Officer Viktor Liashko earlier named Ukrainian regions that would receive the vaccines immediately on the day of their arrival in Ukraine. These are the city of Kyiv, as well as Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Poltava, and Vinnytsia regions.

The vaccine will be distributed to all other regions the next day.

Coronavirus vaccine in Ukraine: Background

On February 22, Ukraine's Health Ministry certified Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine (Covishield) for emergency medical use.

The vaccine was developed by Oxford University and the British-Swedish company AstraZeneca. The Oxford/AstraZeneca emergency vaccine has been approved by the World Health Organization and authorized by the United Kingdom, the European Union, and India.

