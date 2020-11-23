The first tranche will include 1.2 million doses.

The first batch of a COVID-19 vaccine, which is to be supplied as part of the COVAX, formally known as the COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access Facility, is expected in Ukraine no earlier than in May 2021.

According to the publication, there are now three ways to supply COVID-19 vaccines to Ukraine:

As part of the COVAX program;

Procurement for budget funds;

Commercial deliveries through a network of distributors.

When the coronavirus vaccine is to arrive in Ukraine

"According to the WHO [World Health Organization], vaccines are most likely to become available in May-June 2021," a government source told the publication.

"Under the COVAX program, the vaccine will be guaranteed to be delivered to 20% of the population, and the rest of the state will buy itself."

The first tranche will include 1.2 million doses, and in general, Ukraine will receive up to 8 million doses. This is enough to vaccinate 4 million of the population (vaccination involves two shots with a 21-day interval).

First of all, the vaccine will be used to vaccinate at-risk groups: healthcare workers, people older than 65 and people with chronic diseases.

COVID-19 vaccine that could be supplied to Ukraine

According to the Health Ministry, the government is in talks with Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech on the supply of vaccines to Ukraine. But the results of the negotiations cannot be announced publicly according to the manufacturers' requirements.

The government source told the publication that President Volodymyr Zelensky had held talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel about the purchase of the vaccine developed by Germany's BioNTech jointly with Pfizer. If the funds announced for the purchase of the vaccine are allocated, Ukraine will be able to buy about 38 million doses of the drug from Pfizer-BioNTech. This is enough to vaccinate 19 million citizens.

