Most of them do not have COVID-19 symptoms.

Five more members of Football Club Dynamo Kyiv have tested positive for COVID-19.

This was announced by editor-in-chief of the Football magazine Artem Frankov on Telegram.

Read alsoAlmost 8,000 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine in past day

In particular, Mykola Shaparenko, Mikkel Duelund, Oleksandr Karavayev, Tudor Băluță, and Giorgi Tsitaishvili have tested positive for the coronavirus.

In addition, assistant to the head coach of FC Dynamo Kyiv Emilian Karas and several doctors of the team were infected with the coronavirus.

Most of them do not have COVID-19 symptoms.

Left-back Kostiantyn Vivcharenko was transferred to the national team as a reserve player.

On November 4, Dynamo Kyiv will face Barcelona on Matchday 3 of 6 of the UEFA Champions League, group stage, Group G.

Coronavirus at FC Dynamo Kyiv: Previous developments

The first coronavirus cases involving FC Dynamo Kyiv members were detected back in August when two players – midfielder Roman Vantukh and forward Nazariy Rusyn – became infected.

In October, before a game against Ferencvárosi TC, main goalkeeper of the team Heorhiy Bushchan and defender Vitaliy Mykolenko had tested positive for COVID-19. Both did not fly to Hungary.

Later, another goalkeeper, Denis Boyko, had positive COVID-19 test results.

The entire FC Dynamo Kyiv are now self-isolating at the base in Kyiv's Koncha-Zaspa.

Author: UNIAN