It will be coupled with seasonal flu cases.

Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov says that the number of COVID-19 patients will surge after the holiday season in Ukraine.

He announced this at an intercom meeting chaired by the president, according to the presidential press service.

In recent weeks, the number of COVID-19 patients in Ukraine has been decreasing and the number of the recovered is on the rise.

At the same time, the minister says there is a likelihood of an increase in the number of patients with COVID-19 after the New Year holidays. In addition, the incidence of seasonal flu cases is expected to be on the rise.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said in turn that 22,802 people were in hospital as of January 4, whereas there were 28,000-29,000 on the average five weeks before.

In turn, Stepanov noted that a decrease in the incidence of pneumonia cases was also observed in the country. Over the past week, 19,500 pneumonia cases were recorded, while, for example, they numbered almost 39,000 from November 9 to November 15.

In this regard, President Volodymyr Zelensky instructed the relevant agencies to comprehensively analyze the dynamics of the incidence of COVID-19 after the New Year celebrations.

Coronavirus in Ukraine: Update

According to the Health Ministry, over 4,100 people were diagnosed with coronavirus in Ukraine in the past day as of January 4.

Last week, 47,877 COVID-19 patients were confirmed in Ukraine. Their number was 59,381 the week before last.

Health Minister Stepanov explained that decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases confirmed over the past week by the holiday period when people used to visit doctors less frequently.

