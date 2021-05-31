He says there is quarantine fatigue now.

Health Minister Viktor Liashko predicts that quarantine restrictions may be eased in Ukraine this summer.

He announced this in an interview for the TV news service TSN.

"There is quarantine fatigue, pandemic fatigue now. Therefore, when the epidemic situation gets stabilized, certain re-opening, certain easing is possible," he said.

According to him, it is about finding a balance between the ability of the healthcare system to handle patients and economic interests.

Earlier, Culture Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko announced the easing of quarantine restrictions for concerts, mass events. It will also allow different types of accommodation facilities to operate.

Translation: Akulenko Olena