Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has listed the regions that are in the lead by the number of new COVID-19 cases confirmed in the past day.

"Speaking per each region, the highest number of confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered in Kharkiv region (693 cases), the city of Kyiv (635), Odesa region (571), Khmelnytsky region (471), Zhytomyr region (426), and Zaporizhia region (402)," he said at a briefing on October 23, as reported by the Health Ministry on Facebook.

Read alsoZelensky praises doctors for low mortality rate from COVID-19In total, 63,131 tests were conducted in the country in the past day. In particular, there were 36,357 tests done with the use of the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) method and 26,674 with the application of the enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) method.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest

Ukraine said 7,517 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of October 24, 2020, marking yet another highest daily rise.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 330,396.

As many as 137,578 patients, including 2,680 in the past day, have recovered.

The death toll has hit 6,164 with 121 fatalities recorded in the past day.

Author: UNIAN