Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov says fewer than 14,000 beds for COVID-19 patients are still available in hospitals nationwide, while 44,000 have been occupied.

"Today, we have 57,446 beds for COVID-19 treatment, of which 27,482 have the oxygen supply. Some 13,653 beds are available," he told a briefing on November 26, as reported by an UNIAN correspondent.

Read alsoInterior minister backs introduction of lockdown over COVID-19 spreadThe situation is tense in the cities of Kyiv and Odesa, as well as Cherkasy and Sumy regions.

"But we're clearly aware how we'll address all these challenges in the near future," the minister assured.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine said 15,331 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of November 26, 2020, marking yet another highest daily rise.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 677,189.

As many as 317,395 patients, including 9,617 in the past day, have recovered.

The death toll has hit 11,717 with 225 fatalities recorded in the past day.

Author: UNIAN