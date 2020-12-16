Ukraine will be put on lockdown from January 8 to January 24, 2021.

Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov says he is concerned about a possible surge in new COVID-19 cases after New Year holidays.

"I will say frankly: we are now looking at all our holidays with great concern over a [possible] outbreak after them," the minister said at a briefing on December 16.

Stepanov agrees COVID-19 statistics are worrisome, but the number of discharged patients exceeds that of new hospitalizations.

Read alsoOver 10,600 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine as of Dec 16The minister also mentioned an increase in available hospital beds with supplied oxygen since there are "preparations for various COVID-19 scenarios."

Moreover, Stepanov urged citizens to continue to comply with the quarantine rules and avoid large gatherings of people on New Year's and Christmas holidays.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

The Ukrainian government at an extraordinary meeting on December 9 adopted a decision to put Ukraine on lockdown January 8 through January 24, 2021. Restrictions will concern restaurants, cafés, cinemas, concerts, and gyms.

Mass events during this period will be held without spectators.

Lockdown will be introduced after the New Year and Orthodox Christmas, taking into account the possibility of earnings for small businesses in the "most profitable" month, i.e. December.

Also, the so-called orange quarantine zone will be in effect in the country until the end of winter.

Author: UNIAN