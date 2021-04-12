The negotiations are underway with religious organizations and their leaders.

Ukrainian Deputy Health Minister and Chief Medical Officer Viktor Liashko says the best possible compromise should be found for holding Orthodox Easter holidays amid COVID-19.

Read alsoCOVID-19: Almost 8,000 new active cases reported as of April 12Quarantine curbs have already been introduced in churches and temples if they are in the yellow or red zones. But the clergy will probably ask to ease the restrictions on Easter, he told the RBC Ukraine news agency.

"[We don't mind] if people get inside the church, but in compliance with all restrictions, and others should stay outside. As was the case last year, the online Easter format is also possible," Liashko said.

According to the official, the authorities do not plan to close the churches for Easter yet. The Health Ministry should work out a decision on the format and list of curbs on the holidays within a week. The negotiations are underway with religious organizations and their leaders. However, according to Liashko, it will be a "difficult dialogue."

This year, Orthodox Easter is celebrated on May 2.

