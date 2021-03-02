The number of vaccinations the ministry plans to do in the summer is 5-7 million per month.

Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said the ministry plans to provide all citizens with access to the COVID-19 vaccine by November 2021.

"We have a plan so that this year, preferably by November, we could give access [to the vaccine] to all citizens, without exception," he said during a Svoboda Slova ("Freedom of Speech") panel show on Ukraine's ICTV channel on Monday.

"The number of vaccinations we plan to do at the third and fourth stages is 5-7 million per month," Stepanov said.

The minister added the said figures had been calculated based on the vaccine delivery schedule.

"If it [the schedule] does not break down, we plan to reach such figures in the summer," the official said.

According to Stepanov, this requires that all suppliers fulfill their obligations in accordance with the signed agreements.

Read also Online registration for COVID-19 vaccination kicks off on March 1 Vaccination in Ukraine

On February 22, 2021, the Ukrainian Health Ministry registered the Oxford/AstraZeneca (Covishield) COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use.

The vaccine was developed by the University of Oxford in partnership with the British-Swedish company AstraZeneca. The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine for emergency use has been approved by the World Health Organization (WHO) and authorized by the UK, the European Union, and India.

On February 23, the first batch of the Covishield vaccine arrived in Ukraine.

On February 24, Ukraine launched a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign. About 160 healthcare workers were first who got vaccinated.

Reporting by UNIAN