Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said the ministry has no plans to propose that a full lockdown be introduced before the end of this year.

Strict quarantine with maximum curbs should be imposed for three weeks starting early January, Stepanov told a Kyiv briefing on Friday, December 4, an UNIAN correspondent reports.

Read alsoUkraine may step up quarantine curbs in early January – media"We, as the Health Ministry, will not recommend introducing lockdown before the end of December since we see a steady growth of new coronavirus cases without sharp leaps. And we can say that our healthcare system will fully withstand the load that's being observed," the minister said.

Due to the fact that the ascertainment and hospitalization rates still remain at a high level, the ministry sees the need to "bring down the wave of the COVID-19 spread and bring it to the lowest possible figures."

"Based on healthcare and anti-epidemic indicators, we will offer that the government impose a strict quarantine with maximum restrictions starting from the first days of January. We believe such quarantine should last for three weeks to yield maximum effect," the minister said.

Lockdown in Ukraine: Recent developments

On December 2, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said his government would not extend the weekend quarantine.

At the same time, the Cabinet of Ministers, Ukraine's government, is working on the most balanced solution to the possible strengthening of quarantine curbs.

Under the law, the government shall announce its decision at least seven days in advance.

Author: UNIAN