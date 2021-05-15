The rise in new cases coincides with the season of influenza.

Ukraine's Health Ministry predicts a new wave of the COVID-19 epidemic in the autumn-winter period.

Read alsoUkraine reviews quarantine zones as of May 15That's according to Ukrainian Deputy Health Minister and Chief Medical Officer Viktor Liashko, the RBC Ukraine news agency reported.

"The rise in new cases coincides with the season of influenza and influenza like illnesses. It is usual in Ukraine that we have the first rise in October-November, and the second in February-March. This year, the coronavirus completely coincided with these waves. We are doing everything to avoid this wave, in particular thanks to vaccination," he said.

In addition, Liashko admits the new wave may occur earlier if new coronavirus strains actively spread.

Other related news reports

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila