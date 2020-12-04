Stepanov has revealed the ministry's strategy.

Ukraine has no plans to conduct mass COVID-19 testing of citizens, says Health Minister Maksym Stepanov.

The government's strategy, he said, is to increase the number of express tests, Segodnya reports citing Ukraine 24 TV.

"Nobody in Ukraine is preparing to introduce mass testing, or total testing. We're talking about our testing strategy, which is about increasing the number of express tests," Stepanov said, adding that the government has no intention so far to shift away from the chosen strategy.

Earlier, the Ministry of Social Policy said it intended to make COVID-19 tests free.

On November 12, Maksym Stepanov said that in three weeks, Ukrainians would not have to wait in line to take a coronavirus test, and then also have a long wait for test results to return.

Read alsoNumber of COVID-19 cases confirmed worldwide exceeds 64.5 mlnNSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danilov, speaking about the possibility of general testing of the population, noted that "we need to look into what this will bring us."

Author: UNIAN