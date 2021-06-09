The minister says it is necessary to maintain the main anti-epidemic restrictions, in particular, the mandatory face mask regime and social distancing.

Ukraine's Health Ministry will ask the government to extend quarantine curbs in the summer, despite a recent improvement in the epidemic situation.

Ukraine's Health Minister Viktor Liashko announced this at a government meeting on Wednesday, an UNIAN correspondent reported.

According to him, the ministry has already developed proposals how to exist in a green level of anti-epidemic security, which will give even more opportunities for recreation in the summer, business, and travel.

Among other things, we're planning to cancel the requirements for the occupancy of halls, allow the full functioning of gyms, as well as simplifying the border crossing upon returning from summer vacations. However, we will invite the government to consider extending the quarantine curbs for the summer period, since the coronavirus has not been overcome," the minister said.

Liashko added it is necessary to keep the main anti-epidemic restrictions, in particular, the mandatory face mask regime in public facilities and on public transport, as well as social distancing and hand hygiene.

"If the situation worsens, we will respond promptly," he added.

Background

On June 9, 2021, Ukraine's Health Ministry updated the COVID-19 quarantine zones in Ukraine – all regions are in the green zone now.

At the same time, the decision to transfer regions to a particular epidemiological zone shall be made by the State Commission on Technology-Related and Environmental Safety and Emergencies.

On June 7, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said the epidemiological situation in Ukraine had improved significantly over the past week as the number of new active cases had decreased by almost 38%.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila