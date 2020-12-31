They are expected to be signed in the coming weeks.

Ukraine's Health Ministry plans to sign new contracts for the supply of vaccines against the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Health Minister Maksym Stepanov announced this at a briefing, an UNIAN correspondent reported.

"We are at the final stage of signing contracts with the world's leading companies producing vaccines against the coronavirus... I think that in the coming weeks, we will sign contracts with other companies, with other vaccine producers," he said.

Vaccine against coronavirus in Ukraine

In March, the first batch with 8 million doses of a vaccine is expected to be shipped to Ukraine under the COVAX Facility. These doses are enough to vaccinate 4 million people, because one person needs two shots of the vaccine. Doctors, senior citizens, and seriously ill patients will get vaccinated first.

On December 24, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said that his ministry was working out a plan to increase the vaccine quota as part of the COVAX global initiative from 8 million to 16 million doses.

On the same day, Stepanov signed a roadmap for mass vaccination against COVID-19 in Ukraine in 2021-2022.

The Ukrainian Health Ministry on December 30 signed a contract with China's Sinovac Biotech for the supply of a COVID-19 vaccine to Ukraine.

The contract for supplies to the territory of Ukraine was signed with Lekhim JSC, which, according to official confirmations from Sinovac Biotech, is the only authorized representative of the vaccine manufacturer in Ukraine. The purchase provides for 1,913,316 doses at UAH 504 (US$18) per dose.

Under the terms of the contract, the first batch of 700,000 doses will be delivered to Ukraine within 30 days after official registration in China, or by one of the competent authorities of the United States, Great Britain, the Swiss Confederation, Japan, Australia, Canada, Israel, India, Mexico, Brazil, or under a centralized procedure by the competent authority of the European Union.

The deliveries will be carried out separately from COVAX (COVID-19 Vaccine Global Access Facility).

