The prime minister sees widespread vaccination as the way out of the epidemic.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says COVID-19 herd immunity may be achieved in the country if the majority of the adult population of Ukraine get vaccinated.

"Next year, we plan to complete the vaccination of over 70% of the adult population, which makes it possible to develop herd immunity," he told the RBC Ukraine news agency in an interview.

Read alsoCOVID-19 in Ukraine: Over 2,000 new cases reported as of May 11According to Shmyhal, the Ukrainians have been living with COVID-19 for a year, and the vaccination of the majority of the adult population of Ukraine will take place by late 2021. The issue of widespread vaccination is the way out of the epidemic today, he said.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the majority of Ukrainians should be vaccinated against COVID-19 before Independence Day on August 24.

More news reports

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila