He projects the death toll as of January 1 at 18,000-20,000 deaths.

Another 20,000 deaths from COVID-19 are expected in Ukraine in January through March 2021.

This was announced by Ukrainian pediatrician, immunologist Andrii Volyanskyi on Facebook on November 28.

"During the cold months (January-March), one may expect another 20,000 deaths, then the epidemic will become less intensive. Not because of the vaccine – it will not be available by that time. It will be due to the end of the cold season and the fact that 40-50% of Ukrainians will be immune by then," he said.

"In November, 170 people die from COVID every day in Ukraine on the average (1,700 from all causes). Will there be more? Looking at neighboring Poland, where the population is also about 40 million and 400-600 people die every day, our 150-250 [fatalities] today seem almost insignificant. The exponential growth cannot last long – soon the curve should be flattened. I hope it will be at 200, which is the average number for December," Volyanskyi said.

Lockdown amid New Year holiday

A decision on a new lockdown in Ukraine could be made after the third weekend of the so-called weekend quarantine, i.e. November 28-29, Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko said earlier. However, respective consultations will be held with the local authorities. This decision will be based on an incidence of COVID-19 cases and the number of beds available in hospitals.

Lockdown may involve the closure of the country's borders, the introduction of a curfew, the termination of international and local transport services, the closure of schools, universities, cafes, restaurants, entertainment centers.

Similar restrictions were earlier introduced in Ukraine from the middle of March to the end of May. The authorities imposed a strict quarantine to let the healthcare system get ready for an increase in COVID-19 patients. Since the end of May, the curbs were eased, the government subsequently introduced an adaptive quarantine, which was recently replaced by the weekend quarantine.

Author: UNIAN