The total number of confirmed cases has reached 1,090,496.

Ukraine said 6,911 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of January 6, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,090,496 as of January 6, 2021, according to the interactive map compiled by the National Security and Defense Council.

As many as 761,898 patients, including 14,490 in the past day, have recovered.

The death toll has hit 19,357 with 228 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours.

Read alsoUkraine to create register of vaccinated against COVID-19The government reported 309,241 active cases as of January 6. In total, there have been 1,189,629 reports on suspected COVID-19 since the beginning of 2020.

"In the past day, 6,911 people tested positive for the coronavirus, including 203 children and 406 healthcare workers. Some 2,978 new patients were hospitalized," Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

In total, 52,968 tests were conducted in the country in the past day. In particular, there were 34,938 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests run, as well as 18,030 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered the city of Kyiv (931), Odesa region (668), Zaporizhia region (622), Kyiv region (596), and Kharkiv region (557).

Daily cases per region:

931 cases in the city of Kyiv;

668 in Odesa region;

622 in Zaporizhia region;

596 in Kyiv region;

557 in Kharkiv region;

345 in Cherkasy region;

324 in Lviv region;

316 in Khmelnytsky region;

309 in Poltava region;

259 in Donetsk region (Ukrainian-controlled districts);

243 in Rivne region;

225 in Dnipropetrovsk region;

187 in Luhansk region (Ukrainian-controlled districts);

161 in Ternopil region;

158 in Vinnytsia region;

139 in Chernivtsi region;

135 in Volyn region;

120 in Ivano-Frankivsk region;

120 in Mykolaiv region;

117 in Kherson region;

115 in Sumy region;

88 in Zhytomyr region;

76 in Zakarpattia region;

65 in Kirovohrad region; and

35 in Chernihiv region.

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

Author: UNIAN