The total number of confirmed cases climbed to 402,194.

Ukraine said 6,754 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of November 2, 2020.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 402,194 as of November 2, 2020, according to the interactive map compiled by the National Security and Defense Council.

Read alsoHospital load for COVID-19 patients approaching 70% across UkraineAs many as 163,768 patients, including 2,327 in the past day, have recovered.

The death toll has hit 7,375 with 69 fatalities recorded in the past day.

The government reported 231,051 active cases as of November 2. In total, there have been 476,458 reports on suspected COVID-19 since the beginning of 2020.

"In the past day, 6,754 people tested positive for the coronavirus, including 271 children and 255 healthcare workers. Some 801 new patients were hospitalized," Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said at a briefing on November 2.

In total, 36,587 tests were conducted in the country in the past day. In particular, there were 31,662 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests run, as well as 4,925 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered in Kharkiv region (817), the city of Kyiv (507), Lviv region (464), Chernivtsi region (418), and Zhytomyr region (398).

Quarantine in Ukraine: Background

The adaptive quarantine was introduced on August 1. The Ukrainian regions were split into the green, yellow, orange, and red zones depending on hospital load, the average number of PCR and ELISA tests, the ascertainment rate of COVID-19, and daily spread dynamics.

Quarantine-related curbs differ in each zone. The mildest ones are in the green zone, the regions included in the red zone will have to introduce the toughest restrictions.

On October 13, the Cabinet of Ministers extended the adaptive quarantine by late 2020.

Health Minister Maksym Stepanov says the ministry has no plans to introduce a new lockdown in Ukraine yet.

Ukraine's updated epidemic zoning took effect on Monday, November 2.

Author: UNIAN