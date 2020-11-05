The total number of confirmed cases climbed to 430,467.

Ukraine said 9,850 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of November 5, 2020, marking yet another highest daily rise.

Read alsoMedia reveals details of tightening curbs to be imposed from Nov 9The total number of confirmed cases grew to 430,467 as of November 5, 2020, according to the interactive map compiled by the National Security and Defense Council.

As many as 184,782 patients, including 8,378 in the past day, have recovered.

The death toll has hit 7,924 with 193 fatalities recorded in the past day.

The government reported 237,761 active cases as of November 5. In total, there have been 506,951 reports on suspected COVID-19 since the beginning of 2020.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered in the city of Kyiv (983), Kharkiv region (771), Khmelnytsky region (550), Zaporizhia region (523), and Donetsk region (506).

In total, 3,470,669 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests have been run since the outbreak.

Quarantine in Ukraine: Background

The adaptive quarantine was introduced on August 1. The Ukrainian regions were split into the green, yellow, orange, and red zones depending on hospital load, the average number of PCR and ELISA tests, the ascertainment rate of COVID-19, and daily spread dynamics.

Quarantine-related curbs differ in each zone. The mildest ones are in the green zone, the regions included in the red zone will have to introduce the toughest restrictions.

On October 13, the Cabinet of Ministers extended the adaptive quarantine by late 2020.

Health Minister Maksym Stepanov says the ministry has no plans to introduce a new lockdown in Ukraine yet.

Ukraine's updated epidemic zoning took effect on Monday, November 2.

Author: UNIAN