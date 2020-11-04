Yet, a further deterioration will make the government impose tougher curbs.

The Cabinet of Ministers currently has no plans to introduce a lockdown across the country over COVID-19.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this at a government meeting on November 4, according to an UNIAN correspondent.

"We are not going to follow this way and impose a nationwide lockdown. But if we see a further deterioration in the situation, it will actually force the government into introducing tougher restrictions," he said.

Coronavirus in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine said 9,524 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of November 4, 2020, marking yet another highest daily rise.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 420,617 as of November 4, 2020.

As many as 176,404 patients, including 7,536 in the past day, have recovered.

The death toll has hit 7,731 with 199 fatalities recorded in the past day.

According to some media reports, the Ukrainian government is said to drastically step up COVID-19 curbs starting next Monday, November 9.

Author: UNIAN