PM Shmyhal assures no COVID-19 lockdown planned / Photo from UNIAN
The Cabinet of Ministers currently has no plans to introduce a lockdown across the country over COVID-19.
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this at a government meeting on November 4, according to an UNIAN correspondent.
"We are not going to follow this way and impose a nationwide lockdown. But if we see a further deterioration in the situation, it will actually force the government into introducing tougher restrictions," he said.
Coronavirus in Ukraine: Latest developments
- Ukraine said 9,524 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of November 4, 2020, marking yet another highest daily rise.
- The total number of confirmed cases grew to 420,617 as of November 4, 2020.
- As many as 176,404 patients, including 7,536 in the past day, have recovered.
- The death toll has hit 7,731 with 199 fatalities recorded in the past day.
- According to some media reports, the Ukrainian government is said to drastically step up COVID-19 curbs starting next Monday, November 9.